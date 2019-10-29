University Park Mall's Granite City permanently shuttered

The Granite City Brewery location in the University Park Mall has permanently closed its doors.

"We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for the loyalty and support you have shown us over the years. We wish you and the community the best," a letter posted to the door says.

The letter did not specify why the location closed, only saying that "after 11 years of serving you fresh beer from our brewery and food from our scratch kitchens, we have had to permanently close our doors at this location."

The Fort Wayne location is now the only Granite City listed for the state of Indiana on the chain's website.

16 News Now has reached out to Granite City's corporate office. We are waiting to hear back.

