University Park Mall to host Mishawaka Back to School Drive

School is right around the corner for some students in Michiana.

From Friday, August 2nd through Saturday, August 4th, The University Park Mall and Mishawaka High School Alumni Association will host a Back to School Style Clothing Drive. The drive aims to provide clothing for students ages 13 to 18.

MHSAA will accept donations of new clothing in The Pop-up Shop, across from Apple, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoppers are asked to boys and girls purchase shirts (without graphics), shorts, socks and sweatshirts at the mall. Donations are encouraged in all sizes, from small to 3XL.

The first 100 shoppers in line to donate to the drive will receive a five dollar Macy's gift card.

