University Park Mall to close due to coronavirus

University Park Mall will be closed until March 29 due to the spread of coronavirus.

From Simon Property Group:

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S. This measure will take effect from 7 pm local time today and will end on March 29.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

