University Park Mall now planning to reopen Monday

University Park Mall is now planning to reopen on Monday, but that may change if Governor Eric Holcomb extends Indiana's stay-at-home order Friday.

Simon Property Group was originally planning to reopen the Mishawaka mall on Saturday.

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City has had their target reopening date changed to Thursday, May 7.

Indiana's stay-at-home order is currently set to end on Friday, May 1, but Holcomb will announce whether it will be extended during a 2:30 p.m. news conference. Watch live on WNDU and on our Facebook page.

The governor says he's been in touch with Simon's CEO as different business sectors weigh in with state officials.

