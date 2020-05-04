People line up outside University Park Mall for reopen

University Park Mall in Mishawaka reopened its doors today to find people lined up waiting to get in.

A quick headcount put the size of the line at about 70 people.

The mall closed in mid March more than six weeks

The reopening became possible when Indiana’s stay at home order was allowed to expire. “I think it is a good sign. I think that people want to get back to work and some semblance of their American way of life you know,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood told 16 News Now in a telephone interview. “We certainly here locally and in Mishawaka, we’re not seeing a substantial hotspot.”

Although the mall reopened-today, many of its stores did not, including Macy’s and Penny’s.

A walkthrough of the mall this morning found about 15 open stores, including some clothing, jewelry and shoe stores.