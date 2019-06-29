United Youth Theatre presents "Willy Wonka Jr." play at Century Center

The United Youth Theatre is preparing for their next production, called the "Willy Wonka Jr." at the Century Center in South Bend.

Sophie Yazel and Jacob Haley, who act in the play, stopped by 16 Saturday morning to tells us more the performance.

The play is adaptation of Ronald Dahl's tale, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate factory. The cast is made up of 45 students from all over Michiana. It will feature songs from the 1971 film, in addition to some new songs.

The show dates are July 11th - July 12th at 7p.m. and July 13th at 2 p.m. It will be held in the Century Center’s Bendix Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at uytinc.org.

