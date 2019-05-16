United Way recognizes people, companies impacting community

Volunteers in Elkhart County were recognized for their work Thursday.

United Way's seventh annual awards ceremony highlighted both individuals and companies for making a positive impact in Elkhart County.

"Through United Way, one out of four people in our community is better," United Way of Elkhart County President and CEO Bill Rieth said. "Over 50,000 lives are impacted, and today, we are celebrating that."

United Way of Elkhart County has been advocating for the community now for 97 years.

