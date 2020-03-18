United Way of St. Joseph County starts COVID-19 response fund

The United Way of St. Joseph County is raising money to help fund non-profits in the county during a time when many people are in need of resources.

Their COVID-19 Response Fund will financially bolster the numerous organizations they work with to provide social services to people in St. Joseph County.

Examples are organizations that help with financial assistance and food support like our local food pantries.

The United Way is working with a few private foundations to raise funds.

Those seeking out services can continue to search for them without having to leave their homes.

"What individuals need to do right now is call 2-1-1. That's Indiana's resource referral line. And that's where just by their zip code alone, they can be connected with the resources available depending on the need that they have," said United Way Mission Advancement V.P. Lauren Smyth.

The St. Joseph Community Foundation pitched in $200 thousand on Wednesday, helping the United Way move closer to their goal of raising a half million dollars.

