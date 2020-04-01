United Way of St. Joseph County helping people out with bills

This is the first 'first' of the month since the coronavirus really started to wreak economic havoc locally.

The United Way of St. Joseph County saw it coming and set up a special relief fund to help cushion the blow.

There have already been 55 requests for financial assistance.

About $62,000 of that was directly related to housing.

"Now mortgages we're not specifically helping out with because there's relief coming from the federal government and lending institutions for mortgage payments," Bryan Tanner said. "Landlords may not be as understanding and they've got businesses to run and are under their own constraints so rent assistance utility assistance and things of that nature is what that $62,000 is going toward."

United Way plans to release about $180,000 from the relief fund by the end of the week,

It'll go to 11 non profits that will dole out the assistance.

