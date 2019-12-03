United Way of Elkhart County to unite with LaGrange group

The United Way of Elkhart County will merge with the United Fund of LaGrange County.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the group will be renamed United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties with a new board that incorporates board members from both organizations.

The Elkhart office will take over most of the financial duties, which should include streamlining the process for donors in Elkhart County to invest more in LaGrange County as well.

Bill Reith, CEO of United Way of Elkhart County, said the new United Way will cover two counties. Donors can still specify where they want their money directed.

The merger will be finalized Friday during an event at Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana.

