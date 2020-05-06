United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange counties receives $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief

The United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange counties are receiving a $1.5 million dollar COVID-19 economic relief grant.

It's all thanks to Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways.

“United Way of Elkhart and Lagrange Counties is so very grateful for what this grant will do for our communities. Even before this crisis, we knew that one in four families in our counties were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire,” said United Way Board Chair, Shannon Klein. “Thanks to the generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with both the immediate impacts of COVID-19 and long-term recovery.”

These funds will be used to support programs that serve families affected by the pandemic.