United Way and Community Foundation of Elkhart County food drive raises 19,000 lbs.

The United Way of Elkhart County and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County teamed up to fill up some food pantries in the area.

From 9:00 A.M. through noon on Saturday, volunteers hosted food collection sites at eight different locations across Elkhart County for people to donate non-perishable food items.

The collected food could be turned around and distributed as early as next week to make an immediate impact on those in need.

It wasn't only food either, but also personal health items that people donated.

Their efforts raised more than 19,000 pounds of food and more than $80,000.

"Not many people know it but S.N.A.P. benefits don't cover personal care items so they're always in high demand. It isn't something that's necessarily part of the drive or part of the inventories that food pantries always stock but they're always appreciative to have it," said Elkhart County United Way Community Impact V.P. Keith Sarber.

Online donations to the food drive will continue to be accepted through Friday, May 22.

You can click here if you're interested in donating.