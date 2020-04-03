United Way COVID-19 fund raises over $1 million

As a result of the pandemic, the United Way of St. Joseph County is shifting its focus to emergency response funding for the community.

United Way is working to ensure that those who have immediate needs for food, shelter, healthcare and childcare are receiving support.

As of this week, the organization has received donations totaling more than $1 million dollars.

If you want to help, South Bend's Venues, Parks and Arts is raising money through sales of "South bend, Side-By-Side" t-shirts online.