United Health Services offers help to those without health insurance

Covering Kids and Families of United Health Services is offering help to those who are currently without health insurance.

The program is available to anyone living in Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, Starke and Pulaski counties.

Trained navigators work directly with clients in both evaluating their income situation, and helping to select the right health insurance plan.

Navigators also help clients understand their health insurance benefits

For more information or to enroll in health insurance, call 574-314-5430.

