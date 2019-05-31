Unique new class pairs horseback riding with yoga

“Take your feet and ground the four corners of your feet into the dirt. And let’s inhale up and stretch up, and then exhale and bring your arms down.”

It's an hour of peace, to create a bond filled with trust.

“So, again, find your focal point, and then start to work on standing on one leg, and let your horse help you.”

Slow movements and deep breathing are the pulse of Heart Horse Yoga. The new class in Southwest Michigan is the brainchild of experienced trainer Ann Cole.

"I think [the horses] feel our energy. We get calmer through the breathing and the practice and they know that," Cole said.

She just kicked off her second five-week course at her training center in Niles. Each two-hour class starts with one hour of yoga, then an hour of riding.

“The first time I was in a triangle pose, I had my head down and Daisy's head was resting right on my head, and it was so gentle," participant Joann Cunningham said. "It was just so perfect that she was just right there with me."

“Focus. Balance. Horse breathes."

"Yoga helps me relax before I ride, because sometimes I get really nervous before I ride and I get really anxious," McKayle Dressler explained.

Horses are a passion for the 11-year-old rider. She admits yoga wasn’t for her at first, but she said she now has a stronger connection with the animals.

"Just being next to the horse at all will just help you bond with them," she continued. “Because they can feel how you feel. Like, if you're happy or scared or sad or something, they'll react to it.”

“And this time, we’re going to bend our knees and slowly come down to forward fold.”

A trainer for four decades, Cole has also studied yoga for more than 20 years. She said combining her two loves has proven just how close our two species can become.

"I think it's changed my connection a lot, not to over push a horse," Cole said. "If you over push a yoga pose, you can get hurt, you can pull a muscle, you can not feel good the next day, so it's taught me to maybe slow down with the horses and really listen to them and try to feel what they're feeling.”

If you’re interested in doing Heart Horse Yoga, there’s still space available. The weekly classes are at the Ann Cole Training Center, and if you don’t have a horse, that’s OK.

