Unique Halloween costumes make reference to this year's current events

Halloween costumes are a fun way to celebrate the season, but they can also be a way to show off your knowledge of pop culture and current events.

One costume company is offering customers several unique topical Halloween dress-up options this year.

Among them are a costume that emulates popular hard seltzer drink "White Claw". Yandy's costume is called the "Hard Outlaw", but clearly depicts a similar design to the beverage's can.

White Claw made headlines in 2019 when it became so popular that the supplier could barely make enough to keep up with demand, causing shortages nationwide.

Another current event that is represented by Halloween costumes this year is the growing popularity of vegetarian burgers. The "Impossible Burger" is now at Burger King, and McDonald's is testing the Beyond Meat burger.

At Yandy, they're making it wearable with the "Beyond Burger Costume". It consists of a dress that shows the vegetarian burger meat, lettuce, cheese, and tomato in the middle… and a headband that reads "plant based".

One costume goes beyond food and beverage and into one of the biggest headlines of 2019. Yandy's "College Scandal Costume" comes in prison orange. The top has the text "Mom of the Year" crossed out and replaced with the word "Inmate".

The costume references the national news story about wealthy parents busted for paying professionals to take college exams for their children.

If you decide to wear a current events-based Halloween costume this year, it may cost you.

The "Hard Outlaw" costume runs $54.95, the "Beyond Burger" costume is $49.95, and the "College Scandal" costume tops the list at $69.95.