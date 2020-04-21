Union steward: More than one dozen workers at Logansport Tyson facility test positive for COVID-19

A union steward at Tyson Foods Inc. in Logansport says more than a dozen employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The steward told the Pharos-Tribune, at least 15 employees tested positive.

The pork processing facility canceled production Monday, April 20 to clean and sanitize the plant.

Billy Williams, a union steward at the facility, said for the last two weeks workers have been missing shifts.

“The numbers are not going down, they’re going up — and they’re not talking about it. That’s what burns me. They even turned off the TV in the break area ... HR saying they feel like people are looking at the news [about] the virus [and] it’s depressing them.”

According to a press release from Tyson Foods Inc., the facility began protective measures in early March.

Those measures include temperature checks with infrared walk-through scanners to check each team member, face coverings, and a relaxed attendance policy.

The Pharos-Tribune was unable to reach officials at the Cass County Health Department or the Tyson facility for comment.

On Monday, the Cass County Health Department Facebook page showed 110 residents in the county tested positive for COVID-19. 10 other confirmed cases were for other counties.

