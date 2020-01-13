Union-North United school board to vote on superintendent's contract

The future of a local superintendent is expected to be decided Monday night after months of debate over whether he forced a principal to resign.

The Union-North United School Corporation Board of School Trustees plans to vote on the contract extension for Superintendent Mitch Mahorter.

“I don’t want to get involved in this kind of stuff. This isn't my forte, but when our staff is affected and other community members are affected and it affects my kids, I’m going to stand up for what's right,” said parent Katie Van Tornhout, of South Bend. “And I just feel like we all need to come together with the school board and do what’s best for our kids.”

In November, 16 News Now reported that Mahorter declined to comment on the resignation of Ken Shirley, longtime staff member and principal at LaVille Elementary School. Mahorter has said it was a personnel issue.

Another district parent tells 16 News Now a contract extension for Mahorter would keep him as superintendent through the 2021-2022 school year.

16 News Now reached out to Mahorter and is awaiting a response.

