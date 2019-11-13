Unbearable cold wakes up Michiana

TODAY:

Unseasonable cold conditions with a harsh wind chill as you wake up this morning. Single digits temperatures with wind chills diving below zero! Think layers.

Afternoon highs top out in the middle 20s. Clouds increasing today in advance of a weak system moving across Michiana late tonight. Little to no snow expected to accumulate.

TONIGHT:

A few light flurries with a milder evening ahead. Lows in the low 20s with cloudy skies.

THURSDAY:

A nice stretch of dry weather expected for the rest of this week. Some sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 30s—climbing above the freezing point for the first time since Monday. Temperatures still linger below average into the weekend.