Ukrainian airplane crashes in Iran, killing at least 170

An Iranian emergency official says a crash has killed all those on board a Ukrainian commercial airliner that took off from Tehran.

The official made the comment on Wednesday morning after the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

The plane went down in farmland outside of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Authorities initially blamed a mechanical problem for the crash.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/8/2020 12:25:12 AM (GMT -5:00)