"Ugly Halloween Sweaters" provide costume alternative this season

The spookiest time of the year has been borrowing more and more from the most wonderful time of the year, as Halloween trends are finding inspiration from Christmas traditions.

The latest "scary-not-merry" item available this season is Ugly Halloween Sweaters.

They rival their Ugly Christmas Sweater counterparts, swapping snowmen and reindeer for skeletons and pumpkins.

The knit sweaters are available from HalloweenCostumes.com for men, women, and children.

They have a wide variety of designs, including skulls, cats, and pumpkins. They debuted during last year's Halloween season, but have expanded this year. New items for 2020 include Ugly Halloween Sweaters inspired by popular horror movie franchises.

In the winter, people throw Ugly Christmas Sweater parties, but this fairly new Halloween trend allows groups to gather in the fall with a similar purpose.

It's another spooky option for those who love to dress the part for Halloween.