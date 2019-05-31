USPS unveils stamp honoring late President George HW Bush

The United States Postal Service has announced it is issuing a Forever stamp that honors 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30, 2018.

The first day the stamp will be issued will be June 12, starting in College Station, Texas. The date coincides with Bush's 95th birthday. Bush served as president from 1989-1993.

After the stamp's June 12 release, it can be purchased at post offices nationwide, by visiting usps.com/shop or by calling 800-STAMP24.

From the USPS

The dedication ceremony for the first day of issue of the stamp will take place at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, College Station, TX on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. CDT. The event is free and open to the public. Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/georgehwbush.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #GHWBushStamp or #USPresidentsStamps

Attending the event will be CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star Pierce Bush, a grandson of President George H.W. Bush, Dedicating Official Hon. Robert M. Duncan, Chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, David B. Jones, President and CEO, George & Barbara Bush Foundation, Warren Finch, Director, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum,

Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, Founding Chairman, Qatar-America Institute, and Jean Becker, Former Chief of Staff, Office of George H.W. Bush.

George Herbert Walker Bush (1924–2018), served as America’s 41st president from 1989 to 1993. During his term in office, he guided the U.S. and its allies to a peaceful end of the Cold War, helped reunify Germany, and led a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War.

On the domestic front, President Bush signed historic civil rights legislation to integrate Americans with disabilities more fully into society. His Clean Air Act tightened air pollution standards and dramatically reduced urban smog and acid rain. George Bush also called and inspired millions of Americans to serve their communities with his vision of “a thousand points of light.”

In addition to serving as vice president under President Reagan, Bush held a number of other senior leadership roles including Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office in China, and Director of Central Intelligence.

George H.W. Bush was the first sitting vice president elected president since Martin van Buren in 1836, and one of only two presidents to have a son who also served as Commander-in-Chief.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

