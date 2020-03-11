US officials say US troops killed, injured in Iraq rocket attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say U.S. troops were killed and a number were injured in a rocket attack in Iraq.

One official says early reports indicate that three service members, including two Americans, were killed and 10 were injured.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokewman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. He provided no details.

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.

