U.S. lawmakers gather in St. Joe to update progress on Great Lakes water quality

U.S. Congressman (MI-06) Fred Upton joined E.P.A. Administrator Andrew Wheeler in Benton Harbor to discuss issues facing the Great Lakes.

16 News Now had the exclusive opportunity to join them and learn how they're working to keep Lake Michigan clean.

It was a true first hand look at one of our country's most valuable natural resources, Administrator Wheeler even got behind the wheel while out on the water.

While it's a great day to do that, Wheeler and Upton were here to highlight the different ways they're working to clean up Lake Michigan, as well as the whole Great Lake system.

They're doing this by supporting legislation to keep waterways clean including ones that aim to keep farm waste and PFAS chemicals out of water systems.

Upton says he's hopeful by next summer the E.P.A. will be able to dock their research vessel her in St. Joe to give people a better idea of how they learn more about water quality in the Great Lakes.

"It would be great to see the E.P.A. research vessel actually come here in the next season or two. I'll see to that we can get that docked across the way. Folks can actually see how our Great Lakes are improving in terms of the water quality," Upton said.

High water levels and erosion continue to impact our area specifically.

Wheeler and Upton saw a number of areas with collapsed dunes, and newly constructed sea walls at private properties.

Upton says one of his goals has been to streamline the process to apply for a permit to build protection from the rising waters.

"A number of individual property owners have taken action. They've taken rocks and stone like these. They've had to put in sea walls--a whole number of different things. Hopefully that permit process has been streamlined from where it was before. This is the highest Lake Michigan has ever been. Never had levels like this, and the corps tells us it's still going to get a little bit higher over the next couple of weeks," he said.

Upton said coast guard station hosting the lawmakers temporarily shut down last fall due to high water levels.