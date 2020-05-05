US has suffered more deaths so far this year

'The National Center For Health Statistics' reported the United States has suffered at least 66,000 more deaths than expected this year.

That statistic from the CDC includes the number of deaths due to coronavirus, as well as a sharp rise in fatalities not attributed to the virus.

Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer for St. Joe County, says more people are choosing not to go to the hospital when experiencing symptoms out of concern they might catch the virus.

Experts think this is causing people with heart conditions, strokes and other life-threatening life conditions to die at home in greater than usual numbers.

As health systems begin the reopening process in the coming weeks, Dr. Fox says this issue should be a top priority.

“The bigger concern is in the midst of responding to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has had to change their normal way of life,” Dr. Fox said. “As health systems have gone to telehealth, there have been barriers to seeking care for concerning symptoms that they would have sought care for under usual circumstances. That's one of the concerns that all healthcare providers share is we don't want barriers or disincentives or obstacles for people who ought to be seeking care for any kind of concerns.”

Last week, the Washington Post reported that from March 1st to April 4th, the US saw 15,400 more deaths; nearly double the total attributed to COVID-19 for that period.

We will continue to keep an eye on these numbers and bring them to you as we get a full picture of this health crisis in America.

