The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses that April 29 is the filing deadline for disaster loans.

This, as a result of excessive rain and flooding that happened last March in Indiana.

The loan program is available to those who suffered financial losses.

If you were affected, you can apply online.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information.