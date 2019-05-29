US Sen. Young calls for passage of Tobacco to 21 Act

U.S. Sen. Todd Young was in South Bend Wednesday to make his case on changing the age to buy tobacco to 21.

Young joined representatives from Smoke Free St. Joe and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to promote his Tobacco to 21 Act and discussed how tobacco use continues to be the single most preventable cause of death for people in the Hoosier state.

If passed, it would increase the minimum age nationwide to 21 to purchase both tobacco products and e-cigarettes.

"Raising the legal tobacco age, as public health officials tell us, is the No. 1 thing we can do to address this," Young said. "It's the most impactful, it's the most meaningful, it's the most achievable public policy measure we can take to protect our young people."

Young recently introduced the bill on Capitol Hill along with three other legislators, including Sen. Mitt Romney.

