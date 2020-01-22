U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski joins 16 Morning News Now

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski joined 16 Morning News Now with Tricia Sloma on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Walorski filed for reelection to continue to serve Indiana's second congressional district on Tuesday.

On 16 Morning News Now, Rep. Walorski talked about what she is most proud of since being first elected in 2013.

"The trade bill and the tax cut that we've been able to do over the last couple of years." Rep. Walorski said, "Tax cut and job act was all about putting more money in middle-class Americans and Hoosier's pocket."

She also mentioned the United States-Mexico -Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal as an accomplishment.

In December of 2019, The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The congresswoman voted no on impeaching the president. She described the impeachment trial as "partisan politics" and "political charades."

Rep. Walorski spoke confidently on the security of our elections and said Hoosier elections are safe from foreign influence. She also discussed her conversation with Indiana's Secretary of State Connie Lawson.

"I can tell you our elections are safe from foreign influence." Rep. Walorski said, "I can tell you I talked to the Secretary of State yesterday... to make sure Hoosiers have no fraud in elections and no cyber hacking."

Rep. Walorski spoke about federal efforts to study school bus safety. She anticipates the legislation will be heard in a larger transportation bill expected to be heard in committee this year. Indiana passed its legislation after a Fulton County bus stop crash killed three siblings and injured another student in October of 2018.

