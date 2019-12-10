US-Mexico-Canada trade deal tentatively reached

House Democrats have reached a tentative agreement with labor leaders and the White House regarding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the agreement was too important to let slide and called it a victory for workers all across America.

Details still need to be finalized, and the U.S. trade representative still needs to submit the legislation to Congress.

"We're declaring victory for the American worker and what is in this agreement, but we would never – not any one of us is important enough for us to hold up a trade agreement that is important for American workers because of any collateral benefit that might accrue to any one of us," Pelosi said.

A vote is expected on the agreement in the coming weeks.

Rep. Jackie Walorski issued a statement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Tuesday morning, saying the USMCA "will drive economic growth and boost job creation by expanding markets and Hoosier exports."

Walorski, a Republican who represents Indiana's 2nd District, said she looks forward to casting her vote in favor of the agreement.

