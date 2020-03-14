U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski responds to coronavirus

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has voted to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, bipartisan legislation to provide relief to workers and families.

"If tragedy or a disaster comes that you would see your government drop the political labels and get together and hone in on what the American people need. I'll tell you what, we've been doing that for the last week," Walorski said.

She has been working with federal, state and local health officials to help keep Hoosiers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a very real serious thing. People need to take it seriously, but we have the most unbelievable professionals in this community," Walorski said.

She said the government will do everything it can to keep things stable.

"...and that nothing falls by the wayside in the next couple weeks or months, whatever it takes," Walorski said.

If you get tested in Michiana, they will swab up your nose, and will also swab the back of your throat. The swabs are put in air-tight containers, and then go to a lab for testing.

"But early next week we will have additional labs here in the state of Indiana. The IU Health System will be opening their lab and take a big burden off having to send these things out to commercial labs, and we will get a much quicker response" Walorski said.

In the meantime, Walorski said look after your neighbors.

"We've seen this kind of a thing before with blizzards where you can't get out of your house, and there's no groceries, and you have someone living next store who is alone, or might be a widow. Please go into the blizzard mode and knock on their door and see how they're doing. See if they need anything. It's just really important," Walorski said.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act was passed by the U.S. House. It now heads to the Senate for a vote.

President Trump has said he will sign it when it makes its way to his desk.