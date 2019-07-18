U.S. 20 expansion plans would claim 19 homes in Elkhart County

It has been years in the making and they’re not done yet.

The latest plans to extend the U.S. 20 Bypass further into Elkhart County are the subject of a public hearing Thursday night.

Due to heavy traffic, it's seldom easy to make your way onto the stretch of U.S. 20 that runs from S.R. 15 to C.R. 35. Some have been waiting a long time for some kind of solution to the problem.

“Occasionally I enter the road on C.R. 29 and I've just gotten in the habit of watching the clock to see how long I have to wait before I get out on the road and at certain times of the day it is three or four minutes which doesn't sound long unless you're waiting,” Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder told NewsCenter 16.

Indiana’s Department of Transportation now has written plans to turn a 4.4 mile long, two lane stretch of U.S. 20 into a full blown five lane thoroughfare.

The rebuilt road will have two-12 foot wide travel lanes in each direction with a 14 foot left turn lane in-between, and ten foot shoulders for bike and buggy traffic.

“I mean we are right on top of the road so we knew if they were coming south at all that we were going to be done,” said homeowner Sarah Lavy. “The first, the first sticks that they put through went straight through the middle of my living room.”

The wider road will likely wipe out Sarah’s yellow house on the hill at C.R. 29, along with 18 additional residential properties, two businesses and four farms.

“We've been here nine years. We bought it out of foreclosure and have remodeled everything. It’s pretty disappointing to do all that all that work but it’s what needs to happen so we’ll make choices and move on,” said Lavy.

Lavy remembers one week when family members were involved in one accident and witnessed two others. “We understand that the changes need to happen on the highway.”

Sarah says the road cannot expand to the north because fiber optic cable is buried there.

Keeping the traffic moving on the stretch of U.S. 20 could be key to keeping Elkhart County’s economic engine running smoothly.

“We're in the top ten gross domestic product generating counties in the country, top ten. No other county or region in Indiana was on that top ten list,” said Commissioner Mike Yoder. “So we build and manufacture a lot of products and that means a lot of products, raw product moving in, a lot of finished products moving out.”

The U.S. 20 Bypass now shrinks from five lanes to two at the intersection with S.R. 15. The next widening project would widen the road another 4.4 miles to the east, stopping at C.R. 35 just west of Middlebury.

It’s not yet known if the state would expand the Bypass any further to the east although preliminary steps have been taken to take a closer look at the stretch running east from C.R. 35 to S.R. 13 in Middlebury.

Indiana's Department of transportation announced its plans to expand the Bypass in 2010 after it was determined the work would not violate an anti-compete clause contained in the Indiana Toll Road lease.

