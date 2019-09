INDOT will close four ramps Monday at State Road 2 and the U.S. 20 Bypass for asphalt patching.

The impacted ramps include:

- Westbound State Road 2 with southbound Bypass

- Northbound Bypass with westbound State Road 2

- Eastbound State Road 2 with northbound Bypass

- Southbound Bypass with eastbound State Road 2

All ramps should reopen Monday evening, weather permitting.