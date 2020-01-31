U.S.12 and M-51 interchange project moving forward in Niles

After meeting with key stakeholders and the public, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials announced this week they will be moving forward with a plan to restructure the U.S.12/M-51 interchange in Niles.

They made this announcement after completing a study report.

"The project involves a one-mile of reconstruction of U.S.12, the removal of the U.S.12 over M-51 bridges, and two point five miles of resurfacing of M-51," said MDOT's Project Manager, Kyle Rudlaff.

Rudlaff said the best replacement for the bridge is to turn it into an at-grade intersection that includes traffic lights and indirect left turns.

Not only will this change happen at U.S. 12/M-51, you will also find the same thing at the U.S.12/Third Street intersection.

"Third Street is only a quarter-mile from the bridge. It has a signal on U.S. 12, which is an irregular thing to encounter on a road, to have a grade separated bridge, and then a signal a quarter- mile later...So the new configuration addresses all the movements, all the mixing that's going on between M-51, Third Street, and U.S. 12," Rudlaff said.

MDOT representatives said they listened to the public's concerns about high levels of crashes and congestion at Third Street and pulled that into the study.

"This is how you do it. You get out and talk to people; do your analysis. You figure out what's going to work best, and you go through a series of meetings and engagements to talk to people. Make sure you got all the priorities of everyone accounted for," Rudlaff said.

MDOT said the overall project will help address safety, lower traffic congestion, and save money in the long run.

The project is expected to start in 2023.

