UPDATE: Truck belonging to missing North Judson man found in Minnesota

Police are still looking for a missing man from North Judson, but they say they found his truck in Minnesota.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, 56-year-old James Runkle's pickup truck was found early Sunday morning near a public access site to Lake Superior. Officers say Runkle was not with the truck, and the kayak that was in the truck when he left Starke County wasn't there either.

A Silver Alert was issued for Runkle back on Sept. 21. He was seen a few days ago at a gas station in Western Illinois.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information on Runkle's whereabouts call 574-772-3771.