UPDATE: SB Residence Inn employees receive partial paychecks

After weeks of waiting for their paychecks, current and former employees at the South Bend Residence Inn have received some relief.

A worker at the Niles Avenue extended-stay hotel says Portfolio Hotels and Resorts, their former management company, still owes them half of their wages from a three-week time period.

Portfolio

suddenly closed the Residence Inn almost two weeks ago. But three days later,

the hotel re-opened under a new management company, GF Hotels and Resorts, which is reportedly trying to ensure employees receive the money they are owed.

16 News Now has reached out to Portfolio Hotels and Resorts several times and has never received a response.