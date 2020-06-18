UPDATE: Motorcyclist in Mishawaka crash identified

The motorcyclist in Wednesday’s crash at Grape and Douglas has been identified as Khalid As Ad Hashe Khalaf, 22, of Mishawaka.

According to police, Khalaf suffered serious injuries, including a head wound.

The driver of the Tahoe was injured and cooperated with investigators.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning when the driver of the Tahoe, who was traveling westbound on Douglas, turned left onto Grape. The 43-year-old woman turned into the path of the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Douglas.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is investigating.

