UPDATE: Local officer donates kidney to complete stranger in Miami

Back in February, we first brought you the story of a local police officer who is donating a kidney to a complete stranger in Miami.

Officer Thomas Shepherd works for the St. Joseph Police Department in Michigan.

He said he just wants to do some good in the world, which is why he is donating his kidney.

Several months ago, Dr. Mark Roto, a 50-year-old writer for Sports Illustrated, posted a video on Twitter about needing a kidney. He has a hereditary kidney disease and needs a transplant within a year.

Shepherd sent Roto a message saying maybe he could help.

From there, the two built a relationship, exchanged phone calls, met in Miami and discovered they were a match.

Surgery was originally scheduled for April, but due to the pandemic, it has been re-scheduled for this upcoming Monday, April 18.

"Up until a couple days ago, I wasn't really concerned about the surgery and then it starts to creep in. I mean there is obviously risks of going underneath the knife and being put under anesthesia at any point," Shepherd said.

Shepherd said he flew down to Miami Thursday night.

"Being able to meet face-to-face with my surgeon. We was adamant about the fact that we were a phenomenal cross-match, and there should be no concerns about the organ rejecting at this point," Shepherd said.

He said Roto desperately needs this kidney.

"He's getting to the point where this is no longer optional. He's looking at dialysis pretty soon, so I'm really glad we had the time to do this and that we were able to carve it out," Shepherd said.

Shepherd will be in Miami through the end of May.

He will recover for about two weeks before going back to work.

Click Click here to visit the GoFundMe page that has been set up to help cover the costs of post-surgery hospitalization for Shepherd and Roto.