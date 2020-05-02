UPDATE: Local nurse working the front lines of the pandemic shares how she is doing today

Three weeks ago, Amber Woods, a local nurse, headed to New York City to work on the front lines of the pandemic.

Woods said it was a calling to go.

Saturday, 16 News Now followed up with her to see how she is doing.

Woods said that she has cared for 30 or so COVID patients thus far.

"The majority of the patients we take care of, we've got them for weeks, and they die in the end," Woods said. "They die alone."

She said the emotional trauma has been the hardest part.

"I don't think anything could have prepared me for the emotional trauma that comes with being a COVID nurse," Woods said. "I heard somewhere that you can't process trauma when you are going through trauma, and this is a traumatic event. I mean last week there was an ER doctor who committed suicide here in New York; and a co-worker of mines son who is an EMT shot himself in the head."

Woods said she sees a therapist consistently, and is doing well physically.

Though it has not been easy, Woods said she does not regret going.

"I now feel like I am here more for the staff nurses than I am for the patients," Woods said. "The relief that the travelers have been able to provide to those numbers is insurmountable."

Woods said she wants people to keep taking this seriously.

"Like all those people who think this is a hoax and it's just the flu, like this is not the flu," Woods said. "The flu primarily attacks your respiratory system; this is attacking everything."

Woods said she hopes to be in New York City until the end of May.

She also said she believes our country needs more testing, and that we need to do a better job isolating people who are sick in order to open everything up again safely.

Woods had to leave her son behind, but said they FaceTime a lot, and he is doing great.

Thank you to Woods and all healthcare workers working hard on the front lines.

