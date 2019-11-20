UPDATE: Body of missing Michigan teen found in river

UPDATE: Nov. 20 at 8:25 a.m.

The body of a missing 17-year-old Menominee girl was found in the Menominee River Tuesday.

According to the Menominee Police Department, the body of Kristin Hope Gromoske was discovered around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the water near Stephenson Island. She was last seen Friday, Nov. 8 in Menominee.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation and more information will be forthcoming.

The Menominee Police Department conducted Tuesday's search in conjunction with the Michigan DNR, the Wisconsin DNR, the Marinette County Sheriff's Department and the Marinette City Police Department.

