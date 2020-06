Indiana Michigan Power is reporting thousands of power outages across Michiana from Tuesday evening’s storms.

Here’s what the current outage numbers look like for some counties as of 7 a.m. Wednesday:

- St. Joseph County, Indiana: 100 outages

- Elkhart County: 362 outages

- Marshall County: Less than five outages

- Berrien County: 3,035 outages

- Cass County, Michigan: 53 outages

- Van Buren: 80 outages

