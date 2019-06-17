U93's Roofsit 2019 kicks off effort to prevent child abuse

Monday morning marked the start of U93's Roofsit 2019.

U93 radio is set up outside the Martin's Super Market at Heritage Square, and they're raising awareness and money for the prevention of child abuse in Michiana.

Local stats show that child abuse is still very much a problem in this area.

"There were 7,000 reports of child abuse in St. Joseph County alone over the last 12 months, so it is an absolutely huge problem in this area," U93's Irish Dave explains. "Letting people know about that is such a big objective of ours, because if you don't know, you can't do anything about it."

There will be events throughout the week. For more information on how to donate, visit roofsit.org. Listen live on 92.9 FM.

