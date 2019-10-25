U93 celebrates 40 years of service Friday

Friday marked a big birthday for a local radio station.

South Bend's U93 has been playing the hits for 40 years now, and they actually got their start with WNDU at the University of Notre Dame.

For more than 25 years, they were right here in our building at WNDU.

Several U93 DJs joined Irish Dave and Christine on the air Friday morning, including our former anchor Maureen McFadden and her husband, Jim Dorgan.

The two met while working in the radio station back in college.

"We were a little late getting here today, which was perfect for Jim, because Ben Nicks, the all-night satellite – " Mo said.

"Shout out to Ben Nick," Jim interjected.

"… He used to always have to put an extra song on because Jim was always late," Mo recalled.

From all of us here at WNDU, we wish a happy birthday to U93.

