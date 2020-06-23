U-Pick strawberry season is underway at Lehman's Orchard

U-Pick strawberry season is in full swing in Michiana.

16 Morning News Now checked in with Lehman's Orchard in Niles to see how the season is going.

They have a good crop this year, with plenty of loaded strawberry bushes waiting to be picked.

Lehman's is also enforcing physical distancing and other guidelines to keep customers safe while they pick.

"You know, it's something that all ages can do and everybody can participate," said farm manager Steve Lecklider. "And then you're outside, so it's relatively safe. And so I think people are looking for more of an experience."

You can pick strawberries at Lehman's Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

