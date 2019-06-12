U-Pick season underway at Yoder's U-Pick Strawberry Patch

The beginning of summer just wouldn't be complete without those perfectly ripe strawberries.

U-Pick season is now in full swing at Yoder's U-Pick Strawberry Patch in Goshen.

They opened up on Monday and have seen a flood of customers since then.

Owner Jennifer Yoder and her husband have been farming strawberries for about 40 years.

The cold and wet spring damaged their strawberry crop this year, making this the latest they've ever had to open.

"We’ve also had hail on June 1st which is typically when we open,” Yoder said. “But the hail was big and it bruised the berries. It knocked the green berries off and it shredded some of the plants. But they've really come back nicely. We’ve been blessed.”

Yoder’s opens up at 7 a.m. each day, weather permitting, and they stay open until they get picked out.

