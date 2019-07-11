U-Pick Blueberry Season underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz

From blueberry pies to blueberry muffins...it just wouldn't taste the same without those freshly-picked blueberries.

Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz opened up for the season in the beginning of July.

The family-owned farm opens at 10 a.m. daily and they offer U-Pick and already picked blueberries.

Like most farms here in Michiana, it's been a rough spring for Tillmans.

“The spring did move us back a little but the berries on the bushes were really nicely pollinated this year so we have lots of berries,” said Manager Kate Tillman-Craig. “Everything looks great for harvest, so we will have a decent season and we will go all the way through July into August as well."

Tillman’s U-Pick costs $2 a pound, and already picked are also available.

