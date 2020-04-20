Tyson suspends Monday production at Logansport facility for cleaning

Tyson Foods, Inc. has canceled production at its Logansport facility for Monday, April 20.

The company said the closure is for additional cleaning and sanitation efforts.

“While we understand the necessity of keeping our facilities operational so that we can feed the nation, the safety of our people remains our top priority, “ said Jim Schmitz, Vice President of Pork Production Operations.

According to a news release, the Logansport facility implemented protective measures throughout the plant in early March.

Those measures include temperature checks with infrared walk-through scanners to check each team member, face coverings, and a relaxed attendance policy. The policy encourages workers to stay at home when they are sick.

