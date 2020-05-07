Tyson Foods in Logansport to resume limited operations Thursday morning

Tyson Foods in Logansport plans to resume limited operations Thursday morning.

The facility closed April 25 due to COVID-19 infections but confirmed employee texts sent earlier in the week to The Pharos Tribune, directing workers to return Thursday and Friday.

Employees who have not been tested cannot return to work until tested, and Tyson will have new hires tested before they start, the newspaper reports.

Tyson did not confirm which areas would operate or which shifts would re-open.

