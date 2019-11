THIS MORNING:

Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with wake-up temps in the mid 30s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY:

Patchy fog burns off by 10am. A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, with a low near 40.

THURSDAY:

Steady rain, mainly after 10am. High in the low 50s. Strong winds 15-25mph, with gusts as high as 30mph.