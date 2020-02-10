Typical February weather pattern for the beginning of this week

TODAY:

Wake-up temperatures in the low 30s with a bit of a wind chill in effect. It'll feel like the 20s with a breeze coming in from the north at 5-15mph. A few breaks in the clouds will allow for brief moments of sunshine this afternoon. A high temperature Monday in the middle 30s.

TONIGHT:

Very chilly. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 20s. A calm evening with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and pleasant. After a cold start, we warm into the middle 30s with plenty of sunshine.