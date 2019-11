Seven people are in the hospital following a two-car crash on Thanksgiving.

Police arrived around 5:38 pm to the scene of the crash on US-12 and M-217 in Cass County. The driver of one car failed to stop before entering the intersection, and collided with a vehicle carrying six people. All involved were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries.

Police are saying alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.